Hamilton East MP Ryan Hamilton.

“The Goldilocks of New Zealand.” That’s how newly elected Hamilton East MP Ryan Hamilton has described the city in his maiden statement.

Hamilton, a former Hamilton city councillor, mostly used the speech yesterday to highlight key projects in his electorate, before outlining his goals as an MP.

“Hamilton East [is] one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing electorates.

“Our city is transforming ... Hamilton, the city of the future, the Goldilocks of New Zealand, in the wider, mighty Waikato region, is an integral part of the golden triangle and a city and region to watch.”

Hamilton praised the Waikato Expressway, the Hamilton Gardens, Ruakura Inland Port, and the newly opened Magical Bridge Playground.

“[And] if anyone wants to visit the new Made Market, which is a food market with glorious river views, I’ll shout the coffee, and, depending on the time of day, the wine.”

Looking at his first term as an MP, Hamilton said he would be there for everyone.

“My aim is to be an MP that you will get to know and that is accessible, hard-working, and advocates relentlessly for our awesome patch of New Zealand.

“I would like to thank .... the 17,950 people who entrusted me with their vote, and to those who didn’t, know that I am still here for you also.

“I will work hard for Hamilton East and, indeed, our region, to foster and advocate for these types of opportunities, utilising my local government expertise and relationships for maximum yield.”

He echoed the National Party’s goal of tackling crime, saying the city was keen to see a “sensible return to law and order”.

Hamilton East MP Ryan Hamilton, left, during a campaign gathering in Hamilton, takes a selfie with Tama Potaka, David Bennett, Chris Luxon and Louise Upston. Photo / Mike Scott

Hamilton seems to have a close relationship with Hamilton West MP and Cabinet Minister Tama Potaka whom he addressed in his speech as his “brother”. “I wish you every success in your portfolios and the wero and challenge of reconciling and uniting the National Party values with Māori and iwi aspirations.

“If anyone can do it, you can, and know that I am here to support you also.”

He also acknowledged Māori King Kīngi Tūheitia, King Charles III, new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, National Party leaders, as well as NZ First leader Winston Peters and Act co-leader David Seymour.

“To the coalition and the leadership of Winston Peters and David Seymour, thank you for your integrity and unity to work together cohesively.

“I look forward to working with you and your MPs as we unite under a broader korowai of mutual values and aspiration for our country.”

Ryan Hamilton was a Hamilton city councillor for six years and resigned from his position in October after winning the Parliamentary seat.

He was born to Kiwi parents in Canada and came to New Zealand at the age of 8. He attended Frankton School, Southwell School and Fraser High School, where he was head boy.

He lives in Puketaha with his wife Marie and together they have three children.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined NZME in 2021 and is writing for the Waikato Herald.

