Former Waikato Housing Initiative chief executive Aksel Bech.

An affordable housing advocate has taken unusual measures to draw attention to the topic.

Aksel Bech, former Waikato District deputy mayor and former Waikato Housing Initiative CEO, is standing in the Hamilton East Ward by-election as a candidate - but he doesn’t want to get elected.

“I’m using a mechanism of democracy - just not quite for its intended purpose. I’m not seeking the role [of councillor], I want to draw attention to a very important topic, one that hasn’t had much traction: Affordable Housing.”

Bech promised his move was not a reverse psychology stunt.

“I truly am not seeking any votes. In fact, I promised my wife not to get elected.

“[Affordable housing] seems to be one issue that always gets put on hold ... It’s boring, but important, so how do we get it to the top of people’s minds? We have to be innovative.”

Six years on the Waikato District Council and serving on several school boards had shown him that affordable housing played a key role in people’s lives.

“As an elected member, I became particularly aware of how much housing is at the core of so many other well-being issues like education, crime, health, social isolation ... If you don’t have a place to call home, so many other things can go wrong.”

Bech enjoyed his time as a councillor, but felt he would be better as an “independent lobbyist and housing advocate”.

“As a councillor, you have so many things to juggle at once... I’m now trying to stick to one issue, one, where I believe I can make a difference.”

Through his “candidacy” Bech would make two calls for action, one to the council and one to the community.

“We need more leadership from local councils ... They won’t be able to change legislation, but they can prioritise, incentivise and fast-track developments that are affordable.

“How can you help? Submit on the upcoming Long-term Plan, the FutureProof Development Strategy and on council’s plan for Inclusionary Zoning that promotes more affordable housing.”

While Bech considered it “unlikely” he would win the election, he would take up the seat if he did.

“I’m confident that I can do a good job and I of course wouldn’t want to waste the council’s money by triggering another by-election.”

The Hamilton East Ward by-election was sparked by the resignation of Ryan Hamilton, who gave up the seat after being elected as a National Party MP for Hamilton East.

Bech is one of 16 candidates standing in the by-election. Candidate profiles are online on the dedicated Hamilton City Council website.

Voting opens on Friday, January 26 and close on Saturday, February 17 at 12pm.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.