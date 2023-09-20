Waikato police are disappointed with the results of their morning checkpoints. Photo / NZME

Hamilton drivers on their way to work have tested over the legal alcohol limit, Waikato police say.

Police checkpoints in Hamilton Central on Seddon Rd and Tristram St, and in Dinsdale on Newcastle Rd found three people above the legal limit of 250mcg. Two were over 400 mcg and one of those was more than twice the limit.

“This is a reminder that as a community we have a responsibility to ensure we drive safely at all times and do not take any unnecessary risks - getting behind the wheel after drinking is one of those risks not worth taking,” said Senior Sergeant Phil Ruddell of Waikato Road Policing.

“If you are stopped by police, no matter where or what time of day or the reason, you can expect to be breath tested.

“Our officers will be out in force anytime, anywhere to deter unsafe driving behaviour.

“The most important message police want to convey is really simple: don’t risk your life and that of others by driving while impaired in any way.”

Ruddell said it was a perfect example of why police conducted checkpoints at all times of the day. “This is a disappointing result.”

