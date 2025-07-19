The grandmother of the young jockey killed in a dirt bike crash has blasted a “disrespectful” group who did wheelies on a Waikato highway, cutting off and surrounding family vehicles in a funeral procession.
Ngakau Hailey, 18, was killed when his dirt bike collided witha car at the intersection of Willoughby and Mill Sts in Hamilton on Wednesday, July 9.
Hailey’s grandmother, Linda Gough told the Herald their family condemns the actions of the boys who took part in the daredevil dirt bike antics during the final journey to the cemetery saying that it put their family in danger.
The funeral was held for the apprentice jockey on Monday at Park Chapel, Newstead Cemetery on the outskirts of Hamilton.
“They drove in the gates for goodness sake, with all their bikes revving.
“And that’s what killed him.”
As the family started driving down towards the highway on the day of the funeral, the dirt bike riders started coming up around the cars and even cut off Hailey’s grandfather’s vehicle.
“We’re talking a narrow road. And then started doing stupid things like spinning on the grass and just doing really dumb stuff.
“I actually got quite angry,“ Gough said.
“My husband was driving, and I said, ‘Look, we’ve got to get these bikes to move. I don’t want them there’.”
She said she understood some of the boys had only met him one time and had come from Auckland.
“They’re not mates. Ngakau’s friendly with anyone he meets. You can see by the size of the funeral, the way people reacted, and all the stories about him. That’s what he was like.”
Hamilton City area commander inspector Andrea McBeth condemned the highway fiasco saying police were “extremely disappointed in the dangerous behaviour on our roads, particularly when a family is grieving”.
“One young person dying on our roads is too many, and we need to work together to prevent tragedy occurring.”