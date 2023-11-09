One person was injured after an incident in central Hamilton this morning.

One person was injured after an incident in central Hamilton this morning.

One person was trapped after a car crashed off a level of a parking facility in central Hamilton this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said two crews were sent to the carpark on Ward Lane about 8.10am.

“One person was extracted from a vehicle that had fallen from the first level carpark,” she said.

“The scene has now been left in the hands of police.”

Two crews and a support vehicle went to the crash.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was treated for moderate injuries and taken to Waikato Hospital.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.





