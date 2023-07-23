The burned-out remains of a car outside the Briscoes store at The Base shopping centre in Hamilton.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are treating a massive car fire at a major Hamilton shopping centre as suspicious.

A spokesperson from Fenz said they received multiple calls at 1.50pm this afternoon regarding a car that went up in flames outside the Briscoes store at The Base shopping centre in Te Rapa.

The fire was “well-involved” on arrival, the spokesperson said, but was extinguished quickly by the single fire truck that was sent to the scene. There were no reports of injuries.

A video on a local community page showed flames completely engulfing the car and thick black smoke covering the carpark. A voice can be heard telling people to run and evacuate.

Photos supplied to the Herald of the aftermath show just how much damage the fire did.

The Fenz spokesperson confirmed the fire is being treated as suspicious at this stage.

A police spokesperson confirmed police were making enquiries into the fire after attending the scene.

