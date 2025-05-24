On Friday, a copy of Full Circle by TV presenter Jenny May-Clarkson was also found “ripped and hidden, face down” on one of the store’s display stands.
“I was thinking ‘why is this happening to these three particular women?’,” she said.
Carter then discovered that the same thing, involving the same three books, had also occurred at a bookstore 25 minutes out of Hamilton.
“What got me... is the disrespect. No respect for our store, no respect for these women, and just purposefully doing it,” she said. “We’re an independent bookstore, we’ve been here for 44 years and we’ve actually never had anything like this happen to us.”
Although the store had experienced theft, no one had deliberately vandalised stock until now, Carter said.
“In 2025, as everyone knows retail is hard for anyone. We are against the big-wigs, we are very local and our customers support us and they’re amazing. It’s hard work in this retail environment, and then to see that, that’s more money going out of my pocket.”
The store owner had not engaged with police yet as she was unsure as to whether they could do anything.
“I want this person to know that they’re not welcome back and we will trespass. I don’t want this kind of behaviour in the store.”
Because it had happened at multiple stores, Carter felt the man’s actions were racially motivated.