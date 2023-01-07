Police want to speak to these two men after an assault at Hamilton's Dominion Park on January 7. Photo / NZ Police

Police want to speak to these two men after an assault at Hamilton's Dominion Park on January 7. Photo / NZ Police

By RNZ

Police are seeking help from the community following an assault in Hamilton yesterday.

Sergeant Matthew Lee said that at about 8am the victim was leaving Dominion Park when he was followed by two men.

“It appears he’s been chased down the footpath on Dominion Rd and has been punched hard in the back of the head,” Lee said.

“The victim suffered numerous cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and torso from being knocked over, and he has a lump on the back of his head where he was hit.”

It was an unprovoked attack, and the victim was a foreign national who has a limited support network in New Zealand, Matthews said.

The two men of interest were last seen walking down Grange Avenue.

The two men of interest are described as being of Māori or Pacific Island descent and about 21 years old.

They are of a large build, with curly black hair.

One of the men was wearing shorts, but with no shirt or shoes and the second man was shorter, and wearing shorts, shoes and a shirt.

Police believe the men in this CCTV image may be able to help with inquiries.