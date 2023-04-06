A person has been attacked at a store in Hamilton. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been attacked at a store in Hamilton. Photo / Bevan Conley

A worker has been hurt in an armed robbery in Hamilton.

The “aggravated robbery” took place at a store on Hare Puke Dr in Flagstaff just before 9pm yesterday, police said.

“One person was assaulted and sustained moderate/minor injuries,” police said.

“Police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and to locate the offender/s”.

Stuff reports a worker from the SuperValue dairy was attacked with an electric cattle prod and then stomped on during the robbery.