Lakes FC players who will be in action this weekend. Photo / Lakes FC

There is a collaborative movement within our local football and female game which is gaining momentum as we approach the eve of a large female sporting event.

This Saturday sees a fantastic moment for girls’ and women’s football in the Rotorua region with the visit of Lindfield Football Club from Australia to take on local powerhouse Lakes FC, hosted at Neil Hunt Park, with support from Waiariki FC.

The event is a triple-header featuring U12, U15 and U18 teams from both clubs competing in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

With the support and facilitation of WaiBOP Football, the pedigree of the respective teams promises high-quality football and entertainment for all.

Hailing from Sydney, Lindfield FC is the largest club in the Northern Suburbs Football Association with a strong history stretching back to 1957.

Lakes FC is the largest football club in Rotorua, having been formed by the merger of the two largest junior clubs in the region, Eastlake and Otonga FC, in 2021.

Both clubs have a solid history of support for kotiro [girls] and wāhine [women] growing and developing in football.

We see this show up in Lakes FC’s mission to develop “great players, better people” and Lindfield’s vision to “develop the qualities of sportsmanship, leadership and discipline in individuals through a team-based environment that fosters enjoyment”.

Of course, both clubs also have a long history of being rather good at football, which doesn’t hurt matters.

The action kicks off with the Under-12s at 9.30am at Neil Hunt Park, with matches continuing until just after 1pm.

The barbecue will be sizzling so head down, grab a sausage and support our wāhine!

Key information:

Lakes FC vs Lindfield FC, proudly supported by Waiariki FC

Location: Neil Hunt Park, Rotorua

9.30am: U12 Lakes FC Girls vs U12 Lindfield FC Girls

U15 Lakes FC Girls vs U15 Lindfield FC Girls

11.30am: U18 Lakes FC Girls vs U18 Lindfield Girls

