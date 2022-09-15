Met Service has issued an urgent severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the East Coast of the North Island this evening. Photo / Getty Images.

Met Service has issued an urgent severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the east coast of the North Island this evening, which is expected to bring hail potentially larger than 20mm.

Severe thunderstorms have been detected by radar near Wairoa and Whakaki at approximately 3.30 this afternoon, Met Service said, but they are quickly moving towards the east.

The storms were expected to hit the Mahia Peninsula, Nuhaka and Morere around 4pm.

These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by large hail, which can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous, Met Service warned.

This severe weather event is relatively isolated, with the only other warnings across the country being a heavy swell warning for parts of the Wairarapa.