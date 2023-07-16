Hagley College in Christchurch.

Christchurch’s Hagley College is being evacuated as a precaution after a digger hit a oxygen pipe nearby.

Road closures are in place on Saint Asaph St and motorists are advised to avoid Hagley Ave.

Emergency services were alerted at 10am, and five fire trucks and a command vehicle unit are on site.

Emergency services are responding to the incident on St Asaph St. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency’s shift manager Alex Norris says fire crews have found oxygen venting from a damaged pipe at a commercial premises.

Hagley College principal Rowan Milburn has confirmed the school is evacuating.







