The Onerahi team, Ian Bowick, Warwick Edgar, Hugh Fidler and Dean McMurchy won the Northland Champion of Champion Fours bowls tournament at the weekend.

One postponed event was completed last weekend, now two to go before we can call it a wrap on the 2022-23 season.

Congratulations to Onerahi men and Kensington women who were successful in the Champion of Champion Fours played last weekend.

In second place were Hikurangi (men) and One Tree Pt (women).

Results were:

Men Round 1: Kamo bt Maungatapere; Onerahi bt Waipū; Maungakaramea bt Maungaturoto; Hikurangi bt Dargaville; One Tree Pt bt Mamaranui; Mangawhai bt Whangārei.

Round 2: Arapohue bt Kensington; Onerahi bt Kamo; Hikurangi bt Maungakaramea; One Tree Pt bt Mangawhai.

Round 3: Onerahi bt Arapohue; Hikurangi bt One Tree Pt.

Final: Onerahi (Ian Bowick, Hugh Fidler, Dean McMurchy, Warwick Edgar) beat Hikurangi (Steve Mitchell, Larry Vallance, Richie Naera, James Scrivener).

Women Round 1: One Tree Pt bt Onerahi; Waipū WBD Arapohue; Kensington bt Mangawhai; Hikurangi bt Kamo.

Round 2: One Tree Pt bt Waipū; Kensington bt Hikurangi.

Final: Kensington (Diane Strawbridge, Dawn Owens, Janice Little, Barbara Hopper) bt One Tree Pt (Judy MacKenzie, Lyn Springett, Angela Moon, Fay Maungu).

Both winners are eligible to compete in the NZ Champion of Champions at the end of July. Entries close next Wednesday.

Entries are now open for the Mid-Winter Interclub competition. Two pairs and a four in each side. Games will start on June 17. Please see entry form sent to all clubs. Entries close June 9.

Post Section for Men’s Centre Open singles will be played on June 10 at Kensington. The following players have qualified: Dave Smith, Bruno Barnetta, Steven Wallace, Alistair Trimmer, Wayne Wrack, Duncan Rhind, Douglas Thomas, David Hood, Carl Van Haaften, Kevin Robinson, Steve Smith, Shane Judson, John Carruthers and Ralph Ballinger.

Play will start at 8.45am. Don’t forget your marker please.



