The fire service is warning people to think carefully before using fireworks this weekend as warm and dry conditions can create dangerous tinder box for blazes.

Community education manager Adrian Nacey said the weather forecast for this Guy Fawkes weekend is mixed, making it all the more important for people to check the conditions before they set off any pyrotechnics.

Guy Fawkes celebrations are also coinciding with Diwali Festival which typically sees fireworks set off.

Auckland Diwali Festival attendees watch the closing ceremony fireworks in Aotea Square. Photo / Doug Sherring

One person received minor injuries after a firework misfired into the crowd at a Hastings Diwali festival on the weekend.

“This time of year is often windy in many parts of New Zealand, and as summer approaches vegetation in some areas is drying out and becoming more flammable,” Nacey said.

“Before lighting any fireworks people should always check to see if it is okay to light.”

Fire and Emergency NZ is encouraging people to attend public fireworks displays instead of lighting their own, but for those who decide to do it themselves, the advice is be careful.

“Fireworks can, and do, cause fires and injuries to the public, so if you choose to use fireworks, use them carefully,” Nacey said.

Officials are also asking people not to buy fireworks over the weekend and hoard them for a later date.

“We urge people not to stockpile fireworks this Guy Fawkes - particularly with the approaching El Nino weather conditions that could lead to hotter, drier and windier conditions in many parts of Aotearoa.

“There may be restrictions on the use of fireworks in your area during summer, so it’s important to check if these have been put in place.”

Simple tips for using fireworks safely:

- Don’t stockpile fireworks for use over the summer months.

- Before lighting any fireworks always check first.

- Check local bylaws for the rules around using fireworks in your area.

Make sure you have a safe set-up when lighting fireworks, this means:

- Lighting them in a wide-open space, away from anything that could catch fire.

- Having a large bucket of water or hose at hand.

- Ensuring your fireworks are pointed at the sky and won’t end up in anything that can catch fire including buildings or vegetation.

- Being a good neighbour. Let people around you know if you’re planning to set fireworks off, especially those with pets and livestock.

- Disposing of your fireworks safely - soak them in water before you throw them out.