5 May, 2022 04:00 AM 2 minutes to read

Police responded to the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo / Michael Craig

A South Auckland man has spent his first day as a 20-year-old in police custody.

The young man was arrested and taken into police custody after gunshots were fired in Manurewa in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man appeared in the Manukau District Court this afternoon in front of Community Magistrate Lauolefale Lemalu.

His family were present in court while the man appeared via video link and was granted bail with a 9pm-7am curfew.

The man was granted interim name suppression until his next hearing.

He faces four charges, one of intent to cause grievous bodily harm, intent to injure, intentionally damaging a vehicle and possession of a firearm.

Police received multiple reports of shots heard at an address in Clendon Park shortly before 4.30am.

It's understood two people suffered pellet wounds. One was taken to Middlemore Hospital but reportedly not in a life-threatening condition.

According to a person close to the incident, shots were allegedly fired after an early morning argument between a man and a woman.

Many of the neighbours only a few houses away were unaware of what had happened when speaking with the Herald, some saying they woke up to find police tarp wrapped around their cars as part of the cordon.

The man is due to reappear in court on June 22 to enter a plea.