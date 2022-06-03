Police Minister Poto Williams has fronted media to talk about Auckland's gang problems. Video / Mark Mitchell

A couple living with their grandchildren have been left shaken after their home on Auckland's North Shore was targeted in a suspected gang shooting early this morning.

Residents in Beach Haven were woken by gunshots and the sound of a car fleeing just after 5am today.

The incident happened on Mirage Place and the house that was targeted is home to a couple and their grandchildren.

Photos provided to the Herald this morning from the scene show a bullet-riddled window and a spent shotgun shell.

Found at the scene. Photo / Supplied

A source told the Herald her brother-in-law was the person "targeted" in the incident.

She said he was "an old member of the Tribesmen" who had "long been inactive but targeted in this gang war".

"He's old and been out of gang life for years," she said.

"They raise their four grandchildren (the children's mother) died of cervical cancer.

"They were convinced they would be left out of this stupid gang war."

She said no one was hurt but it was only a matter of time until the worst happened.

"Sick of this disgusting behaviour," she said.

"Someone will be killed, probably this weekend."

Inside the house that was targeted. Photo / Supplied

The source said it was likely the incident was part of the ongoing gang feud that has erupted in Auckland in recent weeks.

Rising tension between the Tribesmen gang and its former feeder gang the Killer Beez has been linked to a number of shootings across the city - with seven shooting incidents reported on one night.

The Beach Haven source said the war was "selfish" and needed to stop immediately.

"Selfish big-headed leaders," she said of the gang heads.

"I hope they all find jail comfortable."

Waitematā Police District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

"Police received reports just before 5.30am that a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a residential property," she said.

"No injuries have been reported at this stage.

"Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what has occurred."

Hassan said anyone with any information is asked to contact police on non-emergency reporting line 105, quoting event number P050800832.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.