Guns, meth and utensils discovered following Otago search warrant

A man was arrested on firearm charges, the woman was found possessing meth and utensils. Photo / Supplied

Otago police made concerning discoveries after carrying out a pre-planned search warrant at a north Otago home last week.

The warrant was carried out at a property on Tees St in Oamaru, where two people were arrested on firearms and drug charges.

A 25-year-old man at the home was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, a woman aged 26 was arrested for possessing methamphetamine and utensils.

The man appeared in Timaru District Court on Saturday following his arrest the day prior, he’s set to reappear in Oamaru District Court next Wednesday.

The woman is due to appear in Oamaru District Court this coming Wednesday.

Acting Detective Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said police were thankful to the Oamaru community for their assistance.

The warrant involved the Dunedin Armed Offender Squad, Police negotiators, and dog units - Woodbridge said local police are committed to keeping their community safe by disrupting and preventing crime.

“Anyone who has concerns about organised crime, criminal activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community, is urged to contact police,” he said.



