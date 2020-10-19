Guns, meth, ammo and 50 cannabis plants seized in North Shore police bust

Police seized 25 firearms, including a large number of prohibited military style semi-automatic firearms, a shotgun and a pistol following the North Shore sting. Photo / Supplied

Police have seized 25 guns, including military style semi-automatic firearms and a shotgun, along with methamphetamine and cannabis from a North Shore home.

Officers carried out search warrants at two addresses in Wairau Valley on Friday where they seized "a significant amount of ammunition and more than 50 cannabis plants" at one property, Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton of the Waitemata CIB said.

"Located at one of the properties were 25 firearms of various calibres, including a large number of prohibited military style semi-automatic firearms, a shotgun and a pistol," he said.

Numerous boxes of ammunition and a quantity of methamphetamine were also found.

Two men, both aged 54, were arrested following the searches in relation to firearms and drug offending.

One of the pair now faces a number of firearms charges, including unlawfully possessing a prohibited firearm, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

He will appear in the North Shore District Court on November 2.

The second man, facing firearms and cannabis-related charges, will appear in the North Shore District Court later this week.