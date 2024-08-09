Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Guns, ammunition, drugs and stolen tools found at Bay of Plenty property

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
New Zealand claimed an incredible three medals overnight. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Sky Sports/ Getty / Photosport

Allegedly stolen items including a motorbike and tools as well as guns and drugs have been found at a Bay of Plenty property.

Police said in a statement today a 39-year-old man faced charges after they searched a property in Whakatāne yesterday.

Items found, including a motorbike, commercial water blaster, arc welder, hydraulic set, and multiple power tools, were believed to be linked to four commercial burglaries in the Coastlands area in July and the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police also alleged they found a loaded firearm, a large quantity of ammunition, about 57g of cannabis and 11g of methamphetamine, drug packaging, about $3000 in cash, and other evidence of intent to supply.

Sergeant Caoin Macey said inquiries were ongoing into the four burglaries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Macey said police hoped the return of the items to their owners would reassure the community alleged offenders would be held to account.

“Police would like to hear from any members of the Eastern Bay of Plenty community who have recently had a commercial drop saw or a portable generator stolen.

“These items have identifiable features,” Macey said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“If these items may be yours, please contact police through 105, referencing file number 240808/7146.”

The 39-year-old man was due to appear in the Whakatane District Court today charged with four counts each of receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm, alongside further charges.





Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand