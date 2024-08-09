New Zealand claimed an incredible three medals overnight. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Sky Sports/ Getty / Photosport

Allegedly stolen items including a motorbike and tools as well as guns and drugs have been found at a Bay of Plenty property.

Police said in a statement today a 39-year-old man faced charges after they searched a property in Whakatāne yesterday.

Items found, including a motorbike, commercial water blaster, arc welder, hydraulic set, and multiple power tools, were believed to be linked to four commercial burglaries in the Coastlands area in July and the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police also alleged they found a loaded firearm, a large quantity of ammunition, about 57g of cannabis and 11g of methamphetamine, drug packaging, about $3000 in cash, and other evidence of intent to supply.

Sergeant Caoin Macey said inquiries were ongoing into the four burglaries.