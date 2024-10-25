Acting Detective Inspector Tim Williams said police had carried out “extensive” inquiries to identify Wang since she was found on March 12.

“Mrs Wang’s family back in China have been advised of her death and we are working with them and international authorities to repatriate Mrs Wang and return her to her family.”

Williams said his investigation team travelled to China as part of its efforts.

“We appreciate there are still many questions the community has in relation to this investigation and we can assure you our team is working around the clock to find those answers.”

Police have revealed the identity of the Gulf Harbour victim, Shulai Wang, 70, of China. Photo / Police

A man and woman, both 37, are before the court charged with interfering with human remains.

Williams said the investigation was continuing.

The two accused are Kaixiao Liu and Lanyue Xiao, who were arrested in July after being stopped at Auckland Airport. They were granted interim name suppression at their first appearance at the North Shore District Court.

That suppression lapsed at a subsequent appearance and their lawyer indicated they would file an appeal. However, their lawyer Michael Kan confirmed they were no longer pursuing suppression.

Liu and Xiao have not been charged with killing the woman. There has been no word of any further charges.

Court documents say they interfered with the body on March 8 in Ōrewa, four days before the woman was found in Gulf Harbour, a 20-minute drive away. The documents list Liu and Xiao as living at the same Royal Oak property.

Fisherman Paul Middleton found the woman's body wrapped in plastic and floating in the ocean at Gulf Harbour in Whangaparāoa Peninsula in Auckland on March 12. Michael Craig

A retired fisherman found Wang’s body. He was at Whangaparāoa Peninsula hoping to find kahawai or snapper. Paul Middleton noticed a bag floating in the water, hooked it, reeled it in and dragged it onto the rocks.

Middleton told Radio New Zealand he noticed “a bit of clothing ... and then there was this hand sticking out”.

The woman’s identity remained a mystery, with police continually appealing for information from the public, hoping the clothes she was found in may have jogged somebody’s memory.

Police have worked with Interpol throughout the investigation.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.