Updated

Gulf Harbour body in bag case: Two people arrested, to appear in court

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Police earlier released photos of blue pyjama bottoms with a pattern on them and an emblem of a singlet a woman was wearing when was found in Gulf Harbour. Photos / Michael Craig / Police

Police have charged two people in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in Gulf Harbour in north Auckland.

A fisherman found the woman’s body on March 12 and police have been unable to identify her, aside from a belief she was Chinese. She still has not been identified.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police arrested a man and a woman last night.

The pair were trying to leave the country late Sunday night. Police were told and then brought them in for questioning.

The two people, both aged 36, were charged with interferes with human remains.

They will appear in the North Shore District Court this afternoon.

Harrison said police were working with Immigration New Zealand in connection with the incident.

Harrison did not rule out any further arrests.

Police will be carrying out a search warrant at a residential address in Ōrewa today in relation to the wider investigation, Harrison said.

A large police presence would remain in Ōrewa.

A couple of weeks after an autopsy of the woman’s body, police announced they had obtained a DNA profile of the victim. But the profile did not match anyone in police records.

After ripping through several layers of plastic, the fisherman who found the body initially thought the bag he found contained meat before he saw a human hand sticking out and called police, he told media on the shore.

- More to come



