Police earlier released photos of blue pyjama bottoms with a pattern on them and an emblem of a singlet a woman was wearing when was found in Gulf Harbour. Photos / Michael Craig / Police

Police have charged two people in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in Gulf Harbour in north Auckland.

A fisherman found the woman’s body on March 12 and police have been unable to identify her, aside from a belief she was Chinese. She still has not been identified.

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison said police arrested a man and a woman last night.

The pair were trying to leave the country late Sunday night. Police were told and then brought them in for questioning.

The two people, both aged 36, were charged with interferes with human remains.