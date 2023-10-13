Part of a wider area of land off Raumati Rd where Kainga Ora plans to build numerous homes. Photo / Grace Odlum

A community liaison group is being formed to interact with Kāinga Ora about a proposed new housing development in Raumati Beach.

Kāinga Ora has purchased four hectares of land at 59-69 Raumati Rd to build about 100 homes.

Final plans haven’t been determined until tests on the land have been carried out, but there has been a bit of disquiet in the community about the proposed development.

The Raumati Community Board has been engaging with Kāinga Ora about various concerns as well as opening up conversations with the community.

The board is now supporting the community to create a Raumati Community Liason Group and continue the discussions directly with Kāinga Ora.

It seeks expressions of interest to create a six-strong group that would deal directly with Kāinga Ora to raise any concerns and maintain communication throughout the development project.

A flyer to residents said, “The kind of people we are looking for are intelligent and fair-minded people with a good understanding of Raumati, and who are willing to commit both to attending meetings on a quarterly basis and communicating out of their networks and the general public. The role is voluntary.”

It’s seeking two general representatives from the Raumati area, one from the local schools, one from local business, one from the building industry, and one with a recreational background.

The board would “assist in getting the group established and they would then be available to support the group in whatever way needed”.

“A similar group was established for the expressway, and some great outcomes were achieved through it.

“A Raumati Community Liaison Group would be the best way to achieve positive outcomes for our community.”

The board noted, “We understand that people in our district are in need of homes”.

“But we are also aware that major developments such as this one can have negative impacts on communities if not done well.”

Applicants had until Wednesday, November 2 to apply via board chairman Bede Laracy’s email address which is bede.laracy@kapiticoast.govt.nz

Appointments would be made by the board.



