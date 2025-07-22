Advertisement
Groundswell and the new scaremongering about climate action

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
Options for the reduction of dairy emissions and establishing a reliable means of assessing their effectiveness are major considerations for New Zealand's primary sector. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
THE FACTS

  • Climate Change Minister Simon Watts wants to use “sustainable finance taxonomy” to help lending agencies identify greenwashing.
  • Farm lobby groups Groundswell and Federated Farmers are opposed to the plan.
  • Act and NZ First want to stop “woke banks” from using this kind of criteria to influence their lending.

Farm lobby groups Groundswell and Federated Farmers are both up in arms about a plan to classify environmental impacts in the agriculture and forestry sectors. In effect, to blow the whistle on greenwashing.

It’s called “sustainable finance taxonomy”, which makes it sound like Important Bankers’ Business, but

