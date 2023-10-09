Ngāpuhi kaumātua Hone Sadler during the blessing of the new whare in Kaikohe on Monday morning.

Up to 150 people braved a chilly morning for the formal completion of a groundbreaking community housing project in Kaikohe on Monday morning that will build 60 much-needed homes in the town.

Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi (Thoon) and Far North Holdings Ltd (FNHL) formally announced the completion of stage one of three of their community housing project in Kaikohe, marking the country’s first-ever co-owned, co-built housing development.

Tenants of 10 one-bedroom homes will be the first to move into the Kaikohe housing complex this month. In February, 11 two and three-bedroom homes are due to be finished and 39 more homes should be ready by June.

The homes have been built on the town’s former RSA site by Māori health provider Thoon and the Far North District Council’s commercial arm, FNHL, in what is believed to be a first for the country.

Following years of dedication and hard work, Thoon CEO Tia Ashby said the opening of the community housing site was a significant moment for everyone.

“Both of our organisations have been diligently working to address the pressing issue of housing affordability and accessibility in our community,” Ashby said.

“The purpose of this ceremony is not just to open a block of buildings, but to celebrate the milestones we have achieved, unite our community and to acknowledge everyone who has helped us deliver a housing project of this size. As an iwi Māori provider, it’s exciting to be able to deliver housing solutions during a housing crisis and our partnership with FNHL underscores a shared commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of whānau in our community.”

FNHL chief executive Andy Nock said he, too, was delighted to be working with Thoon to help address critical housing needs in Te Tai Tokerau.

He said the partnership between Thoon and Far North Housing (a FNHL-owned subsidiary) was groundbreaking and after very little new housing development in Kaikohe, was proud to be part of delivering local housing on this scale.

“Our partnership is really valuable and has proven what can be achieved when working together strategically to secure funding and develop much-needed housing,” Nock said.

“In conjunction with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Thoon and Far North Housing will build and jointly own 60 one, two and three-bedroom homes, which Thoon will tenant and manage as the community housing provider. Thoon has a deep understanding of the community and their needs, so will also have trained staff to provide wrap-around services for whānau in these homes.”

For this project, FNHL has provided property development expertise and support, along with co-ordinating the project from design through to consenting and construction to completion. The community housing site will be completed in three stages over two years to allow families to access homes as soon as possible.

The housing design has also been planned to be well spaced out, with open spaces, a large central play area and pathways connecting each area to help create a true sense of community.



