Grieving family distraught after police separate father from wife, child in MIQ over safety order

Pokaiwhenua Reid and his 4-year-old son Cassius Reid. Photo / Supplied

A grieving whānau returning home from Perth after a family tragedy are distraught after police split a father up from his wife and child using a safety order.

Pokaiwhenua and Shannon Reid, who have been together for more than a decade, packed up their life in Western Australia to return home to look after family, arriving at the MSocial Hotel MIQ facility in Auckland on March 13.

The couple, who are grieving the loss of Shannon's father and Pokaiwhenua's mother's recent cancer diagnosis, had a late-night disagreement three days into their stay over what to feed their 4-year-old son. The upset mum left the room to clear her head.

Shannon asked to speak to a wellness worker to discuss the stresses in her and her husband's lives.

Instead, a police officer was available, and the mum having a heart-to-heart before returning to the room to get some sleep.

After waking up, Pokaiwhenua and Shannon said their disagreement continued but they were able to resolve it amicably.

An MIQ worker checked on the family, offering them a spare room, which Reid accepted, thinking it would be useful for when the couple needed downtime.

But an hour later they had a knock on the door from two officers who served a safety order against Pokaiwhenua and demanded the mum and son move rooms.

The couple were in tears at the shock development.

"I pleaded with them not to split us up.

"There was no yelling or animosity. It was just an emotional conversation. We're both grieving right now," said Shannon.

"I never felt threatened or unsafe. We had a disagreement as all couples have.

"When they issued the order, I burst into tears and said, 'Why?'. We were having lunch, playing Lego. I said we had sorted it out, we are a married, happy couple who had a simple disagreement during a highly stressful period in our lives."

After the order was issued Pokaiwhenua was prevented from communicating with his wife and young son.

Police said they served the order after two incidents involving the couple.

"In the first incident there had been a verbal argument, police spoke with the couple and were satisfied no further action was required," a spokesperson said.

"However, later that day police were called to a second incident involving the two individuals, which was of further concern.

"Due to the short period of time between the two episodes, concern the matters could escalate and the presence of the couple's young child, the decision was made to issue a 10-day Police Safety Order (PSO).

"A PSO is to allow a 'cooling off period', and mitigate the risk of harm to any of the persons concerned."

Pokaiwhenua told the Herald splitting up a grieving family in managed isolation was "pathetic" and said the couple needed to be there for one another during a heartbreaking time in their lives.

"I did say a few things to the cops I shouldn't have said and I accept that, but they were taking my family away. I was desperate to keep us together.

"I just want to return to my family. We need to grieve together.

"I can't even talk to her or my boy. I can't even say hi or touch him."

Shannon said a request to reduce the order has been ignored. The couple were due to be reunited on March 26, a day before their stay in MIQ ends.

She claimed police told them spending time apart would be best for their mental state, but she felt it was not necessary.

The decision had confused her boy about why he couldn't see his father.

"Losing a father is hard enough. Then to have my husband removed was a pretty traumatic experience," she said.

"Now my son is asking where Daddy is. It's not good for our boy's wellbeing ripping us apart for 10 days. I just don't understand why they think splitting a grieving family up is okay."

But police said staff made decisions on a case-by-case basis and their main priority was to ensure everyone was safe.

"Police stand by the decision to issue the PSO for 10 days but we will continue to assess this and will have further dialogue with the couple. Police along with our partner agencies are continuing to support the couple and their young child during their isolation period.

A doctor who has worked in MIQ previously told the Herald most guests cope well with the two-week stay, but up to 10 per cent struggled.

Dr Mark Craig said these guests could be extremely stressed, suffering from a range of health and emotional states including bereavement.

"The MIQs are pressure cookers which magnify any ongoing stresses," he said.