By RNZ

A fire at a funeral home in Greymouth has been put out.

Fire and Emergency was called to the blaze at Westland Funeral Services on Tainui St at 1.45pm on Wednesday.

Shortly after 3pm, a Fenz spokesperson said the blaze had been put out and firefighters had finished at the scene.

The fire had been minor and caused no structural damage.