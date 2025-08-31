Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Greymouth assault: Police seek man after Tainui St incident, may be from Christchurch or Nelson

Police have launched a public appeal to find a man wanted in relation to an assault at a restaurant in Greymouth.

Police hope somebody may recognise the man pictured in photographs released this afternoon, asking anyone who does to contact them.

“We believe he may be able to assist us with our inquiries following an assault on the corner of Tainui and Whall Streets on Friday, 8 August,” a police spokesman said.

The alleged assault happened at about 10.45pm.