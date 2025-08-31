Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Greymouth assault: Police seek man after Tainui St incident, may be from Christchurch or Nelson

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Increase in drug deaths sparks concern. Massive overnight flower nursery fire. Auckland braces for strong gales. Video / NZ Herald

Police have launched a public appeal to find a man wanted in relation to an assault at a restaurant in Greymouth.

Police hope somebody may recognise the man pictured in photographs released this afternoon, asking anyone who does to contact them.

“We believe he may be able to assist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save