Emergency services respond to Cockburn St in Grey Lynn following a woman's death on Saturday morning. Photo / NZME

Neighbours are in shock and feeling guilty they couldn't save the woman they only knew as "Cecilia" who was assaulted and later died on Cockburn St, Grey Lynn, on Saturday.

The Herald understands Cecilia Ozyurteri, 62, worked as a carer and was a regular churchgoer.

"Cecilia was very private and had lots of cats. It was her family home where she grew up. I feel guilty that we didn't hear anything and come to her aid. There were a lot of broken things in the house," the neighbour said.

"I think the man, who was naked, lay on top of her. Two joggers running past tried to help restrain the man and phoned the police for help but it was too late."

Another neighbour said Ozyurteri kept to herself but would say "hello" if they saw each other in the quiet leafy street.

Many houses on Cockburn Rd are restored bungalows owned by young couples and their families.

"We weren't close neighbours but Cecilia was 'busy, busy, busy'. Her mother owns the house that has been in the family for years. I believe Cecilia and her siblings grew up in the house and she looked after her elderly mother for some time," the woman said.

"That morning my husband and I heard screaming, but not screams for 'help'. We thought it might've been kids having a meltdown. By the time we looked out the window, the police and ambulance were already there. There was a policeman walking down the street with a gun."

Emergency services were called about 8.25 on Saturday morning. A member of the public found Ozyurteri with critical injuries and she died shortly afterwards.



Firefighters used a crowbar to bring down a fence to gain access to a man, who was later taken into custody. The cordons are gone but there are flowers outside the house, including a long-stemmed orchid.

None of the neighbours knew who the man was who allegedly assaulted Ozyurteri or how they were known to each other.

"I never met the man or know his name. I heard the man was very reclusive," the woman said.

The neighbour is distraught that Ozyurteri died unexpectedly and she is now calling for more support for people who suffer from mental illness.

"It is a sad indictment on the mental health system in this country, there are so few places for people who need care that is safe. Generally, it's families who have to care for the mentally unwell but they should be in a more secure environment and getting more help than they are.

"What's sad is clearly you don't know your neighbours and I didn't have that sort of relationship where Cecilia would have asked for help or if she was struggling. The thought is we could have done something. So we are left with 'what if, what triggered him'," the woman said.

A 31-year-old man who cannot be identified appeared at the Auckland District Court on Monday. The defendant has been charged with Ozyurteri's murder and referred to the Mason Clinic by Judge Steve Bonnar, QC. The defendant will appear in the Auckland High Court on August 24.