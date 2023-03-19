Firefighters at the scene of a blaze in Grey Lynn in the early hours of this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A cafe and bar in Auckland’s Grey Lynn has been damaged by a fire that broke out in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters received a number of calls to a fire on Crummer Rd about 2.50am.

A witness identified the building as the ohSO Cafe & Bar on the corner of Crummer Rd and Mackelvie St.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said crews found the building “well involved” when they arrived.

The blaze was at the back of the property, he said. No one was reported to be inside at the time.

Fire investigators are now looking into the cause. Whether or not it is suspicious is not yet known.