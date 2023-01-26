Greg Murphy, circa 1990, with the Van Diemen RF87 he drove in his sole Formula Ford season. Photo / Supplied

Motorsport legend Greg Murphy is going back to where it all began.

Winner of multiple Bathurst 1000 titles, Murphy is making a one-off return to the open-wheel racing in which he made his name.

The Hawke’s Bay driver is lining up in the Formula Ford round of the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting at Hampton Downs next weekend, having last raced in this category way back in the 1990/91 season.

“It should be fun,” Murphy said, via press release.

“It’s such a historic stepping stone for many of our young drivers. The cars are great to drive, so I might as well go out and have some fun.”

Murphy finished third in his sole Formula Ford season, stepping up to Formula Atlantic the next summer.

“Formula Ford is such a good training ground, particularly for those coming through from kartsport. They are lively cars and the racing is incredibly close,’’ said Murphy.

“It is the obvious transition from karting and a logical progression for karters who are able to quickly adapt. It’s an important category and it’s great to see such a resurgence in New Zealand from all the hard work that people are putting into it and the coverage it is now getting.”