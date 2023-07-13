Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Greg McKeown: Building choice into decisions on how and where to zone for more housing

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
We should now be focusing on well-designed housing and growth of jobs and communities around the rail corridor and other priority areas.

We should now be focusing on well-designed housing and growth of jobs and communities around the rail corridor and other priority areas.

Planning for more housing and infrastructure in our larger cities is now a political issue.

Like other cities, Auckland needs to cater for growth and also build more affordable housing.

There is a general consensus

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand