Four motorcycles belonging to members of the Greazy Dogs motorcycle gang have been impounded after the gang members were allegedly riding recklessly and failed to stop for police.

On two occasions, police signalled gang members to stop earlier this month after “observing them riding their motorcycles in a reckless and intimidating manner”.

“On both occasions, the gang members failed to stop for Police when signalled to do so,” police said.

They were not pursued due to the dangerous way they were riding their bikes, but follow-up inquiries were carried out.

Police executed several search warrants at properties between Cambridge and Kihikihi this week, where four Harley-Davidson motorcycles belonging to gang members were seized and impounded.

Sergeant Benjamin Joll said police would not tolerate the reckless and aggressive behaviour on roads that the Greazy Dogs members displayed.

“Even if we are unable to apprehend the people responsible at the time, we will undertake whatever follow-up inquiries are necessary to hold these offenders to account,” Joll said.