Kaitāia senior firefighter Tania Sparrey is all smiles after completing her section of the course, while judge Les Wasson looks on.

Wellsford firefighter Trend Jones came out on top and Kohukohu fire chief Neil Matheson finished as the runner-up at the Emergency Response Driver Competition held in Ruakākā over the weekend.

Ruakākā fire brigade won the team event. Its fire chief Darrell Trigg said Saturday’s competition of the Northland Fire Brigades Sub-Association attracted 26 participants from Wellsford to Kaitāia, which was one of the best-attended so far.

“We had quite a few new people that never competed before. We often have 18 to 20 people that compete but this time round we had a full field. Ruakākā is a great venue for the comp because no one uses Marsden City and we can block the roads off and not cause anyone any problems.”

The competitors were put through their paces, such as parallel parking, with little tolerance for breaches, Trigg said.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along and snapped the firefighters in action.

Kaitāia senior firefighter Dion Reid, left, and colleague Josh Puckey talk about the rules of the course with judge Les Wasson, from Kerikeri.

Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson was judging the competition.

Kaitāia firefighter Josh Puckey navigates the course with a perfect score through the cone challenge.



