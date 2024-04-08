MP pay rises loom amid public sector cuts, family of a missing man opens up and grocery supply costs increase in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / RNZ / NZHerald

Great North Rd, one of Auckland’s major arterial roads, is closed this evening after an emergency incident in the suburb of Point Chevalier.

One person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries after the incident.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they responded to the incident about 5.30pm. Two ambulances and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene.

Auckland Transport said buses were detouring along the Northwestern Motorway between the Great North Rd and St Lukes Rd ramps.

Reports on social media have described a large police presence in the area.

Police have been approached for comment.

