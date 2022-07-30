Hamish and Kyle discuss finding a GP or counsellor that is right for you. Video / NZ Herald

In this web series, psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald and Nutters Club co-host Hamish Williams look at mental health and how to navigate some of the more challenging parts of modern life. Today they look at how to get help.

Mental health awareness is a term that prompts an eye roll from me these days. To think that anyone in New Zealand isn't aware of the issues of mental health in our country is simply not true.

The focus instead needs to be firmly placed on mental health action. Being able to find practical ways to help and support each other as well as ourselves is the pathway forward.

Like any aspect of our health though there can be times when we need professional support and often you will hear that a great first step is to go talk to your doctor, otherwise known as the GP (general practitioner).

Logically it makes a lot of sense. They'll be keyed into the services and people available in your area and should be able to make a well informed recommendation.

The only issue is if your GP is someone that you feel comfortable speaking too.

GPs can sometimes be a complicated relationship. They might have been your doctor since you were a little kid. They might see all of your family, even your parents.

"It's critical that you feel comfortable to be able to speak openly and honestly with your GP," says psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald. "Things to think about when finding a GP that's the right fit is experience, gender and age. Fundamentally it's about finding that very human quality of finding a good match."

To help answer some of those questions about a GP's background, have a look online. Most practices list their doctors' backgrounds and have a photo. It might sound basic but it's a good first step in researching a potential good fit for you. It's also important to know that you don't need a referral from anyone to see a GP or counsellor of your choosing - just book in.

"It's perfectly okay to make that initial appointment with the agreement that you just meet and see whether it's a good match," advises MacDonald.

The other issue, especially at the moment, could be availability of counsellors. It can pay to ring around and see who has availability that works for what your needs are.

If, for whatever reason, the wait is too long then don't despair. We all deserve help when we need it - you included - and there are options to help you in the interim.

The best way to connect with these is to use the national mental health helpline 1737. Of course you can call and speak to one of their trained counsellors, but if you would rather just text, that too is an option.

Don't give up on the search for a great GP. The effort can be rewarded with the potential for having someone who knows both your mental and physical health and that can be of great reassurance as we apply our own iterations of mental health action.