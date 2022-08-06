Hamish and Kyle discuss what to do once you have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder and how to deal with it. Video / NZ Herald

Hamish and Kyle discuss what to do once you have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder and how to deal with it. Video / NZ Herald

In this web series, psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald and Nutters Club co-host Hamish Williams look at mental health and how to navigate some of the more challenging parts of modern life. Today they look at what a diagnosis might mean.

A big part of improving our public understanding is to remove the stigma associated with mental illness. The fear that continues to be associated with the reality of what a diagnosis could mean can be perceived as overwhelmingly negative, but why?

Perhaps it's the idea of not being in control of something as critical as our mental functions. Maybe it's as simple as the fear of the unknown.

Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald has been involved with multiple people as they deal with a mental health-related diagnosis. I was initially surprised at his insight to people's reactions.

"A lot of the time people are really relieved," he tells me. "Diagnosis can be an exercise in validating a person's concerns. It can be reassuring to know that what you're experiencing is a known problem, and most importantly that there are a range of solutions."

A good diagnosis should be able to lead you to treatment options. After all, this whole part of the process is about finding out what you need to be able to get better.

Diagnosis is not always just for you though, and sharing that with others - especially friends and family - can be challenging.

"It can be tricky, but it can help orient solutions," assures MacDonald. "Focusing on the high likelihood that there is a positive outcome to be had is the best way to share a diagnosis with others. It's not a life sentence, it doesn't mean there's something bad or broken or wrong with you. It means you're likely having a reaction to things going on around you and that you can access something that can help."

But it's really important to make sure you're getting a diagnosis from someone who is properly qualified. What I really mean is that if someone close to you starts telling you that you're this or that, in terms of mental illness, take it as an observation. Of course it could lead to you seeking out a professional diagnosis but it's important to not get drawn into assigning our own labels or diagnoses when we see behaviour that seems out of the ordinary.

In talking about diagnosis though, MacDonald also points out that it's not everything.

"Many people will access counselling or therapy without ever having a formal diagnosis and that's fine as well. It's all about making sure that we feel healthy in ourselves in our day to day."