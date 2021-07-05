Great escape: Cows run down Glendowie street after escaping paddock

A group of cows made a run for it down a street in Auckland's Eastern suburbs this afternoon as police and animal control tried to get them to safety.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of cattle on the road on Crossfield Rd, Glendowie, just before 1pm.
"The cows are believed to have hoofed it from a nearby paddock."
Police and animal control were called in the help and the cows were successfully 'mooved' to safety, the spokeswoman said.
Footage taken from inside a car on Crossfield Rd showed at least three black cows trotting down the footpath outside a home.
A police siren can be heard in the background as the cows continued past the car and through the residential area.
In May, armed police were called to Christchurch's Somerfield Park, after a young bull escaped from a sale yard.
The animal took off overnight from the showgrounds and made its way to the park, about 6km away.
It was only noticed missing the following morning.