Great entertainment ahead at Jazz in the Park

People attending a jazz event. There will be more Jazz in the Park at venues around the Tararua District. Photo / Warren Buckland

Those wanting to attend the remaining Jazz in the Park performances can look forward to some great entertainment.

Event curator David Selfe said there were two bands performing at the community events, which will be held in Pahiatua and Woodville this weekend and in Dannevirke and Norsewood next weekend.

Two students from Lindisfarne College will be the first act playing in the three-hour event.

Callum Wallace and Marcus Gallagher will be the first act at Jazz in the Park.

Callum Wallace and Marcus Gallagher are both in Year 13 at the college and are also part of a jazz band there.

They have been performing at different gigs, including one in Napier, and approached Selfe looking for opportunities to play at some summer gigs - they were then offered the chance to play Jazz in the Park.

Bullfrog Rata got his start busking.

The main act would be a duo - Bullfrog Rata and Geoff Culverwell, performing together under the name Mucho Mojo.

Rata’s bio stated that he began his career in the late ‘80s busking on the streets of towns throughout New Zealand.

He has gone on to support acts from Tina Turner to Jethro Tull, and has performed in duos as well as doing his solo act.

Geoff Culverwell is known for being a prolific musician.

Geoff Culverwell’s bio said he was one of New Zealand’s most prolific horn players, having done everything from sessions as a big band lead to pop and jazz recording.

Culverwell had toured with international acts and was also known for movie and TV themes.

Selfe said the stage would also have an inflatable cover which would provide a shelter for the performers from the sun, or rain.

The event has been sponsored by Tararua District Council, Creative Communities Scheme and the Old Dairy Factory.

Jazz in the Park will be at Pahiatua Town Square on January 28, Fountaine Square in Woodville on January 29, Dannevirke’s Lower Domain on February 4, and at Norsewood Village Green on February 4, with performances starting at 3pm.

The Tākaro play trailer would also be on-site at each event.