“On the second day, I failed to navigate a sharp corner just after the swing bridge. I fell off my bike, rolled a couple of times and dropped a short distance off the track painfully on to my shoulder.”

She said one of the people on the trail had a personal locator beacon.

Other riders who came across Christine injured sent a couple of their group ahead to ask him to return.

“Fortunately, they could call for help in the remote area of the forest, which had no cellphone coverage.”

She said the rescue helicopter arrived quickly, slowing to hover near a rimu tree so the crewmen could lower the critical care flight paramedic (CCFP) down to the clearest area at the end of the bridge, where he swiftly attended to Christine’s injuries.

Christine said the crew were skilled and professional.

“I am so grateful to the team on the rescue helicopter that came to my aid. I felt so relieved to see them and I knew I was in safe hands.”

The CCFP was “expertly lowered down - he was very calm, kind and confident; giving me pain relief and putting my arm in a temporary splint to take pressure off my shoulder joint”.

Christine, from Christchurch, was airlifted from the Pureora Timber Trail.

Christine had three fractures in her humerus, through the neck and head of the bone.

“I’m not great with heights, but the CCFP made me feel secure during the winch up to the rescue helicopter and the subsequent ride to a clearing where they could land safely to transfer me into the aircraft for the flight to Rotorua Hospital.

“The team that day enabled me to get prompt medical attention and saved me from a very long, difficult and painful walk and ride out of the area, and from further injury to the joint.

“A huge thank you to the crew. I appreciate your kind help. You do such an amazing and important job.”

Donations to the Chopper Appeal can be made via https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/donate/