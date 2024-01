A grass fire has broken out near Auckland International Airport. Video / Supplied

Firefighters have responded to a grass fire near Auckland International Airport this afternoon.

Three fire trucks attended the scene, at a shopping centre along Geroge Bolt Memorial Drive, a spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said.

Fenz was called to the blaze at 1.40pm and by 2.50pm it had been put out.

Footage of the fire shows a grey-brown smoke wafting from bushes near a Taco Bell fast-food restaurant.

Flames over a metre high can be seen burning the scrub.