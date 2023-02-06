Baynk, aka Jock Nowell-Usticke, from Hawke's Bay, a Grammy Awards finalist who missed out on the big prize, claimed by global superstar Harry Styles. Photo / Supplied

Hawke’s Bay musician Jock Nowell-Usticke, known internationally as Baynk, has ended his first Grammys foray without the cigar – but he was in pretty good company.

A finalist in the Engineered Album, Non-Classical category, he had to bow to the claims of global music sensation Harry Styles, who was expected to be among the headliners at the 65th annual awards in Los Angeles.

With honours in 91 categories at stake, it was an early pre-ceremony announcement recognising former One Direction star Styles’ album Harry’s House, with engineers Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent and Sammy Wittem, and mastering engineer Randy Merrill.

Baynk, the son of Wineworks director and wife Jules and a former pupil of Napier Central, Havelock North’s Hereworth and Whanganui Collegiate schools, was a fellow nominee, debut album Adolescence, engineered by George Nicholas and Ryan Schwabe (who was also the mastering engineer).

Packing up in London to return home about the time his place as a finalist was announced in November, he told Hawke’s Bay Today he had been nominated for a “multitude” of categories, but added: “But I wasn’t expecting anything. It was just a shot in the dark.”

Singer Beyoncé was an early winner in the ceremony, with two Grammys for Dance/Electronic Recording in Break My Soul and Traditional R&B Performance on Plastic off the Sofa.

Former Napier Boys’ High School student Marlon Gerbes also missed out, with Six60 songwriting partner Matiu Walters, for co-writing work on Koffee’s Gifted, in the Reggae Album category where the Grammy was claimed by Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling.

Harry Styles is set to perform a New Zealand concert in Auckland on March 7, with his band including another Hawke’s Bay connection in Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ny Oh (Naomi Ludlow), who stayed with family in the Bay during the holiday season.