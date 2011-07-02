Graham Henry's expensive all black cow

Ted the cow is now owned by Graham Henry. Photo / David Fairey

She's all black, of course. There could be no other colour for a cow owned by All Black coach Graham Henry.



Cow number 444, a cross-bred friesian, was bought by Henry on a recent visit to support provincial rugby in Taranaki.



She carries Henry's nickname 'Ted' and hosts regular visitors to the 160ha farm where she is kept.



The farm at Inaha, near Manaia in South Taranaki, is owned by Origin Energy Resources but leased and run for the benefit of the Taranaki Community Rugby Trust.



Henry was talked into buying the cow for $1500, with the money going to support the rugby trust. Prime Minister John Key also owns a cow at the farm - and it's the top milk producer.