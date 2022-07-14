Graham and Mery Brooke-Smith want to spend as much time as they can with their two sons. Photo / Givealittle

By RNZ

A husband and wife who both have terminal lung cancer have crowd-sourced enough money to pay for a year of unfunded treatment.

Graham and Mery Brooke-Smith are battling to live as long as they can for their young sons, aged 9 and 11.

They are already getting chemotherapy, but are raising money for other options like immunotherapy to give them more time.

Graham told Checkpoint it was "quite humbling" that the pair already hit more than $240,000 in a short span of time.

"Our first year of treatment will be supported by that money," he said.

"The second year then we'll be looking at more funding because it is going to be ongoing and Mery's looking at $2200 every three weeks and other medical costs on top of that for both of us. It just goes on."

A medical professional told him up to three years of immunotherapy would be required, he said.

The crowdsourced funding had given the family financial stability, he added.

"It's just given us new hope and new lease of life just to face the future that we're actually not going to be ruined financially by these medical expenses and that we can give our kids a future.

"It's a huge burden taken off our shoulders. Cancer is certainly enough stress in one's life, especially with both of us having to go through at the same time. The stress in the family is immense.

"With a financial burden as well, it was getting overwhelming and with that taken off our shoulders for the first year, that's been absolutely amazing."

To everyone who contributed to the fund, he said: "Thank you so much. Words can't describe how much we appreciate everything you've done for us, and the generosity is immeasurable.

"Mery and I appreciate everything you've done for us ... to give us a new opportunity with extending our lives and to spend time with our children."