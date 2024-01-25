Cambridge pathway project signs have been graffitied.

Signs in Cambridge are being repeatedly defaced, with ratepayers picking up the repair bill.

On Monday, Cambridge pathway project signs on Hamilton Rd and Bryce St were defaced and there were further incidents on Thursday on Hamilton Rd and on a sign at Gaslight Theatre.

Transportation manager Bryan Hudson said the damage was a waste of staff time, ratepayer money, and resources.

The signs were installed to inform residents and visitors of the Cambridge pathway project that is currently underway.

“The vandal has no regard for the time and money being used to clean up their mess,” Hudson said.

“We are well aware there are people who do not agree with the project, but it does not warrant intentional damage to property.

“We will be reporting the graffiti to police, and we encourage residents who know anything or see suspicious activity to report it to officials.”

Construction on the Cambridge pathway project started in October last year and was expected to be completed by July this year.

Residents had the opportunity to have their say on the project in February last year via an online survey, stakeholder meetings, a webinar and public drop-in session.

Overall, 160 submissions were received with the majority in favour of the pathway.

Hudson acknowledged traffic delays from the works could be frustrating and inconvenient, but they were temporary.

“Please be patient, our contractors are working as fast as they can, and the streets will be reopened to two-way traffic once completed.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has provided $7.2 million in funding for the pathway as part of its programme to create more transport choices across New Zealand and help people safely opt out of using vehicles.

The remaining $3m has come from the council’s Long-Term Plan 2021–2031 budget for urban mobility projects.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



