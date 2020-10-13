GP hits back at Judith Collins saying obese people must own 'personal choices'

Dr Glen Davies. Photo / Abby Dance - The Photographer

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A GP who has helped more than a 100 people lose weight has fired back at National leader Judith Collins' "dismally disappointing" comments about obesity.

Earlier today, Collins doubled down on her obesity stance, describing it as a weakness and saying that people should not "blame systems for personal choices".

In response, Taupō doctor Glen Davies said those comments were wrong and government and public health officials needed to take responsibility and stop blaming patients.

"The message to eat less and move more has been dismally disappointing and it's actually resulted in the obesity and diabetes epidemic," Davies said.

"Patients battling obesity have a metabolic illness and are very unwell people and they need specific dietary interventions."

He said for many New Zealanders they had followed those public health guidelines and got fatter.

"That shows the guidelines were wrong not the individuals.

"The key is we need to be eating the way that we did for the first 5.8 million years that humans were on the planet and not the last 40 years. "

He said we needed to go back to eating whole foods and avoiding sugar and highly processed foods.

"I would love to see a government looking at the sale of surgery drinks. The only party making any mention of that is the Green Party."

National leader Judith Collins on the campaign trail today in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This morning Collins told MediaWorks that tackling obesity was a case of eating healthy fresh food and exercising.

"I've seen it in my own family," she said.

"People have taken charge of their food and strangely enough they've lost weight.

"Any decent GP will say it's not that complicated."

She added fresh fruit and vegetables were a significantly cheaper option than processed foods, adding a meal of home-cooked chicken and veges was a great value and healthy option for dinner.