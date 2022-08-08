PM Jacinda Ardern and Sports Minister Grant Robertson make an announcement on welcoming the Commonwealth Games team back home Video / Mark Mitchell

Details on how New Zealand's golden Commonwealth Games campaign will be celebrated are expected from the Government this afternoon.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and deputy PM Grant Robertson - also the Minister for Sport and Recreation - provided information on how Aotearoa's athletes will be welcomed back from Birmingham, England.

There would be an official welcoming for the athletes on their arrival back in the country at Auckland Airport on August 11 at 11.20am and 12.20pm.

New Zealand reached its highest gold medal tally this morning when cyclist Aaron Gate won the country's 18th gold - surpassing the total of 17 earned in 1990 when the Games were hosted in Auckland.

With the tally now at 19 following Joelle King and Paul Coll's win in mixed doubles squash today, New Zealand currently has the fourth-highest gold medal haul behind Australia (66), England (55) and Canada (26).

With this year's performance and at the Olympics last year, Ardern said: "We are in a golden era of high performance sport in New Zealand."

Robertson said it had been a "truly exceptional [Commonwealth] Games" for New Zealand so far.

Robertson said it was also a Games where athletes could advocate for causes. He said he was proud to see New Zealand athletes do so, including mountain biker Sam Gaze for mental health.

Ardern was also expected to field further questions on the National Party's proposed welfare changes, something she addressed on morning news programmes this morning.

As announced by leader Christopher Luxon at the party's conference in Christchurch over the weekend, a National government would cut money from the Ministry of Social Development and use it to fund community providers to provide job coaching for young, unemployed Kiwis.

The policy would offer people who are under 25 and on a benefit for three months or more a dedicated job coach to help them find a job.

Anyone who had been on the benefit for 12 months or longer, who then finds a job and stays off the benefit for the next 12 consecutive months will get $1000 for staying in work.

Those who failed to follow their employment plan would face sanctions like reductions to their benefit.

Luxon said National would "not keep funding failure by government departments", and if a department "can't deliver" he would "find someone else who can".

Speaking to RNZ, Ardern said it was "a little galling" for the current Government to be attacked over its efforts to help young people into work, she said, given the Ministry of Social Development did not have enough staff when Labour took office.

"Our MSD case managers - who of course want to do this work to help place people into jobs - had had a decrease in the amount of time available for them to do that because they didn't have enough staff," she said.

"We increased the number of case managers, we particularly focused on that during Covid, something I see now the National Party is also attacking us for having spent too much money on."

Ardern said the Government had focused on things that were known to be barriers to entering the job market for young people, such as supporting them once they were in the workplace and helping them to obtain driver licences.

"Let's look at what's needed rather than just ... jumping to the old tropes that we see from the opposition."

Aaron Hendry, youth worker for youth homelessness collective Manaaki Rangatahi, told RNZ a successful plan would target the drivers of generational poverty.

"The idea, the assumption that our young people are lazy and they're floating along on the benefit, well that's just not true," he said.

"I've never met a young person that doesn't have hope, dreams, aspirations for their future. I have met many young people who are disempowered, who've grown up in cycles of poverty and abuse and are dealing with some huge complexities in their lives."