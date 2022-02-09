A Government communications adviser has admitted a Christmas Eve assault at a Christchurch bar in which it is understood a man's ear was injured. Photo / George Heard

A Government communications adviser has admitted a Christmas Eve assault at a Christchurch bar in which it is understood a man's ear was injured.

Joel Ineson pleaded guilty in the Christchurch District Court to a charge of injuring the man with reckless disregard for his safety, after the police agreed to reduce it from a charge of wounding.

The injuring charge carries a lesser penalty.

The assault took place in Aikmans Bar in the upmarket Christchurch suburb of Merivale.

Ineson has been barred from going to licensed premises as part of his bail conditions since his arrest, but the police have now agreed to amend that so that he is only blocked from going to the bar where the assault took place.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen remanded Ineson on bail for sentencing on April 13.

He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared, and for the case to be referred to restorative justice for a possible meeting between Ineson and the victim of the assault.

Ineson has been employed as a communications adviser for Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand.

Before that role Ineson worked for The Press newspaper and its parent company Stuff.