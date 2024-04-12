Government warned against repealing Oranga Tamariki’s Treaty commitments

Fierce storm moves up the country, former NFL star OJ Simpson dies aged 76 and the burden of excessive drinking on our EDs revealed. Video / NZ Herald/ Getty / AP

By RNZ

An urgent Waitangi Tribunal inquiry into the repeal of Treaty of Waitangi commitments within Oranga Tamariki is under way.

Evidence submitted to the tribunal on Friday showed repealing Section 7AA, which outlines requirements for the agency to improve outcomes for tamariki Māori, would elicit a strong reaction from Māori.

Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act introduced legislative obligations and explicit duties on the chief executive to demonstrate a practical commitment to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Documents submitted by claimants and published on the Waitangi Tribunal website show correspondence and advice provided by Oranga Tamariki to Minister for Children Karen Chhour, outlining the possible implications of the repeal.

The government was advised the tight timeframe for repeal would limit the ability to review a wide range of evidence regarding the impact this decision would have on tamariki Māori.

The documents included feedback from other government ministries detailing the potential consequences of repealing section 7AA.

The coalition was also told the change may diminish the unique rights, needs and voices of tamariki Māori.

Despite objections from Government departments, such as Te Puni Kokiri, plans to repeal the act continue.

- RNZ