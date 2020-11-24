Government moves to mobilise Reserve Bank in fight to tame New Zealand's wild housing market

Finance Minister Grant Robertson arriving for his crown accounts announcement at the Treasury yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has called on an important ally in the Government's attempts to tame New Zealand's wild housing market.

Robertson has publicly lobbied Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr to do more to cool New Zealand's red-hot housing market.

It comes at a time when house prices have grown 20 per cent in the space of a year, while the rest of the economy grapples with a recession.

The move, Robertson hopes, would help bring about a period of "sustained moderation" to New Zealand's housing market.

In the meantime, he has revealed the Government is looking into a number of demand-side measures, such as extending the bright-line test, which would help relieve pressure.

Today, he publicly released a letter he had sent to Orr, asking him to expand the Reserve Bank's mandate to cover house price stability.

The move has been welcomed by the Opposition, with both Act and National saying the letter was a good idea – although they both claimed credit for the initiative.

But, one economist was less convinced.

"The letter from the Finance Minister seems to be a knee jerk response to soaring house prices and appears as a way to shift the blame and appear proactive on the housing front," says Infometrics Senior Economist Brad Olsen.

In his letter to Orr, Robertson said he was "concerned that the recent rapid escalation in house prices, and forecasts for this to continue, are affecting the Government's ability to meet the economic objectives set out in the Remit".

Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr during his November 11 media conference after announcing they have left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25 per cent. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In a separate press release, he said that given the extended period of low-interest rates, "now is the time to consider how the Reserve Bank may contribute to a stable housing market".

At the moment, the Reserve Bank's mandate includes controlling inflation, supporting sustainable employment and ensuing financial stability – nothing specifically about house prices.

After Covid-19 started significantly impacting New Zealand's economy, the Reserve Bank slashed the official cash rate (OCR) and flooded the market with tens of billions of dollars' worth of bond buying – essentially printing money.

The Reserve Bank said this has helped stimulate the economy – but economists have argued that it's pushed house prices up.

Despite this, Robertson said he was not blaming the Reserve Bank for the rapid house price inflation and said the central bank has served New Zealanders "incredibly well".

As for what happens now, the ball is in Orr's court.

That's because the Reserve Bank is deliberately independent from the Government.

Robertson can make suggestions, but it's ultimately up to Orr if he adopts them.

In his own letter in response, Orr said the bank was now considering Robertson's letter and would be "engaging constructively and responding in due course".

But he assured Robertson that when the bank makes its decisions, it "gives consideration to the potential impact of monetary policy on asset prices, including house prices."

"Housing market-related prices are also included in the Consumer Price Index, for example rents, rates, construction costs, and housing transaction costs."

Meanwhile, Robertson said he has sought advice from the Treasury about demand-side levers the Government can pull to help tame the housing market.

This includes initiatives such as the bright-line test and the ring-fencing of rental losses – Robertson would be looking to possibly expanding these policies.

But Olsen said this doesn't show the Government is very serious about addressing house prices and was, in fact, "abdicating responsibility for issues in the housing market to others".

Independent economist Cameron Bagrie said the Reserve Bank needs to have debt-to-income limiting tools, which would work to dampen house price demand.

Although the Government has ruled out any further tax increases to cool the housing market, the Greens say the tax lever needs to be pulled if the Government wants to make meaningful changes to the housing market.