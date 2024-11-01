Kelly said her company made “significant improvements” to the business because she thought existing contracts would continue until the end of 2026.
“Based on this information, we made significant improvements to our kitchen, costing around $70k. We would not have made these improvements had these confirmations not been made.”
While the prices of the lunches may have reduced for the Government and taxpayers, the change would also cost some schools money, Kelly said.
“Three of the schools we’re losing, we rent kitchen space off, so they’ll no longer receive money from us, so it will impact them financially.”
Kelly started her catering business after she and her husband were made redundant and saw a gap in the market for healthy lunches for her four children.
Despite government promises, Kelly didn’t believe the $3 cost per meal would be sustainable in the long run with rising food, staff and infrastructure costs.
Compass and Libelle both lost free school lunch contracts after a performance management plan by the Ministry of Education this year, following complaints about food quality and service, BusinessDesk reported.
“How can we lose a contract, when we did a good job, we were never under performance management, and all our schools liked us ... to companies that have done such a terrible job?” Kelly asked.
“They’ve created a monopoly.”
When asked about the impact the decision would have on small businesses, Seymour said his priority was a cheaper programme.
“The Ministry of Education completed a robust registration of interest (ROI) process. The process included giving advanced notice that business could be impacted in the transition to the new model, and so allowing them time to prepare for any changes ahead.”
FreshChoice Westport has held contracts for local schools in Buller and Grey, making and delivering about 1700 meals a day for the past four years, Westport News has reported.
The change means between 15 and 17 FreshChoice staff will lose their jobs.
Who is Compass Group?
Global catering business Compass Group has attracted criticism in the past for its work in New Zealand and across the world.
Compass Group NZ contracts with DHBs have caused controversy in the past, with protests outside Dunedin Hospital over what some patients called “disgusting slop”.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.